Cam Green suffering from chronic kidney disease

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green revealed that he has been suffering from a long-time kidney disease.

Published : Dec 14, 2023 10:47 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Cameron Green in action.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Cameron Green in action. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Cameron Green in action. | Photo Credit: ANI

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green revealed that he has been suffering from a long-time kidney disease.

My parents got told when I was born that I had chronic kidney disease, basically, there are no symptoms. It just got picked up from the ultrasound,” said Green in an interview with 7Cricket.

His mother, Bee Tracey said, “It was a urethral valve blockage that the urine basically back flows to the kidney and that they would not develop properly. So it was quite a shock.”

More to follow

