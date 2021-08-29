CPL: Barbados wins first match, St. Kitts & Nevis records 2nd win in a row

Barbados Royals registered its first win, while St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots won its second match in a row in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Barbados Royals got onto the points table with a comfortable 15-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs, while St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots notched up a convincing eight-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Barbados Royals changed its opening pair to Shai Hope and Johnson Charles, who put on 32 runs in 20 balls.

But once Hope was dismissed, Barbados was reeling at 48 for 3 and it had a slice of luck when Haider Ali dropped Glenn Phillips (56) when the latter was on two runs.

Phillips took advantage of the reprieve by hitting a half-century (56) from 46 balls and he was assisted by Raymon Reifer in a stand of 79 as they reached 161 for five.

Tallawahs made a disappointing start, losing four wickets inside the PowerPlay.

Carlos Braithwaite and Shamarh Brooks gave it hope with a 66-run partnership but a double strike from Reifer derailed its chase. Reifer got rid of Braithwaite and Andre Russell in the same over. Despite some late blows from Miguel Pretorius, Tallawahs were always struggling and ultimately lost the match.

In another match, Warriors struggled against some tidy bowling from the Patriots after electing to bat first.

Dominic Drakes (3/26) was the star but Sheldon Cottrell and Paul van Meekeren added to the might.

After Cottrell got the first breakthrough, dismissing Brandon King, Warriors once again sent Odean Smith up the order as a pinch-hitter but that did not work as he went for a seven-ball duck.

Wickets fell regularly and they were 75 for 5 in the 12th over as Drakes took three wickets and Fawad Ahmed (2/33) claimed two.

Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Hafeez got Warriors to 146 for 8 but that was just not enough.

Devon Thomas (55) and Evin Lewis (62) were in fine form, and they made the Guyana total look under par as they batted with controlled aggression to put the Patriots in complete control of the chase.

There were few alarms for the Patriots as Evin Lewis top-scored with 62 from 39 balls, an innings that guided his team to an eight-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.