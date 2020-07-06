CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders picks Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe is Caribbean Premier League bound, finally!

The 48-year-old leg-spinner from Mumbai has been picked by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) -- a franchise co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan -- for this season.

Sportstar had earlier reported about the development and on Monday, the CPL made it official that Tambe will feature for TKR this season.

The tournament is scheduled to be played behind closed doors between August 18 and September 10.

Pravin Tambe disqualified from IPL 2020

Tambe has been keeping himself ready for the tournament. “I have been training indoors. For any player, this is a big opportunity and I hope to play to my strength,” Tambe said.

However, Tambe may be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) if he has to participate in the overseas league. Tambe ran into controversy after he was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.

The IPL Governing Council, however, had disqualified him for featuring in the T10 League in the UAE in 2018. As per the BCCI rule, only retired players are allowed to feature in overseas leagues.

Tambe had retired in 2018 to play the T10 League, however, last year he withdrew his retirement and played the Mumbai T20 League and registered himself for the IPL auction, where KKR bought him for RS 20 lakh.

Tambe, who played for IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals between 2013 and 2015, on his part is ready to follow all the necessary protocols.