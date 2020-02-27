Pravin Tambe disqualified from IPL 2020

When Pravin Tambe was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League auction in Kolkata last December, he became the oldest cricketer to bag an IPL contract at 48.

However, the Mumbai-based spinner will not be able to feature in IPL 2020 as he has been disqualified by the Governing Council for featuring in the T10 League in the UAE in 2018.

As per the BCCI rule, only retired players are allowed to feature in overseas leagues.

Tambe had retired in 2018 to play the T10 League, however, last year he withdrew his retirement and played the Mumbai T20 League and registered himself for the IPL auction, where KKR bought him for RS 20 lakh.

"He (Tambe) has been disqualified from the tournament and we have already informed Knight Riders about it and they will be given a replacement," IPL Governing Council chairman, Brijesh Patel, told Sportstar.

"Tambe retired in 2018 and later withdrew it. But he did not inform the Board," Patel said.

However, questions remain on how the Board allowed him to register himself for the IPL auction. "As per the Board's rule, no current player can feature in overseas leagues. If they have to play the county championship, they need to attain NOC from BCCI and state units," one of the Board officials said, making it clear that they have zero tolerance on the matter.

When contacted, Tambe said, he is yet to hear anything from the BCCI.