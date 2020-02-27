Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues shakes a leg with security guard at T20 World Cup

Be it taking control of ICC's camera to thank Indian fans at Sydney or making fun of her teammate Shafali Verma in the gym, Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues' social media activity is full of humour and wit.

Ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Thursday, the 19-year old impressed with her dancing skills as she pulled off synchronised dance moves with an off-duty security guard.

Jemimah's 33-ball 26 proved crucial in the opening match against Australia as India began its campaign with a 17-run victory over the defending champion.

The teenager was unable to rescue India from a collapse in the second match against New Zealand as she was dismissed by Rosemary Mair for 10 runs.

The post that went viral after ICC tweeted received further boost as India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin retweeted the post.