Cricket Cricket Rahul Dravid's son Samit slams double century in school's title win Samit hit 24 fours and one six in his 144-ball 211, putting on 266 runs in the company of Akash Shetty (110) for the second wicket. Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 26 February, 2020 22:50 IST Samit Dravid (extreme right sitting with spectacles), son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, struck an impressive unbeaten 211 to power Mallya Aditi IS past BGS National Public School in the final of the BTR Shield under-14 Group I, Division II tournament at RSI ground here. Anvay is second from left squatting. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Samit Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, struck an impressive unbeaten 211 to power Mallya Aditi IS to victory in the final of the BTR Shield under-14 Group I, Division II tournament at RSI ground here.Samit hit 24 fours and one six in his 144-ball 211. Samit put on 266 runs in the company of Akash Shetty (110) for the second wicket, which ensured a big 132-run win over BGS National Public School.READ| Rahul Dravid's son Samit scores yet another double ton Samit finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He recorded 681 runs in five matches, which included three hundreds and one fifty. The one-down batsman finished with an average of 227, at a strike-rate of just over 134.Samit's brother Anvay, incidentally, also had a decent run for Mallya Aditi. Anvay, a wicketkeeper-batsman, had scored 90 in the quarterfinal. Anvay made 238 runs at an average of 35 in the tournament.The score (final): Mallya Aditi IS 386/3 in 50 overs (Akash Shetty 110, Samit Dravid 211 n.o., S. Agastya 35) bt BGS NPS 254/3 in 50 overs (Arnav Mishra 137 n.o., Aditya Agarwal 55).