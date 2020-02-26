Rahul Dravid's son Samit slams double century in school's title win

Samit Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, struck an impressive unbeaten 211 to power Mallya Aditi IS to victory in the final of the BTR Shield under-14 Group I, Division II tournament at RSI ground here.



Samit hit 24 fours and one six in his 144-ball 211. Samit put on 266 runs in the company of Akash Shetty (110) for the second wicket, which ensured a big 132-run win over BGS National Public School.

Samit finished as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He recorded 681 runs in five matches, which included three hundreds and one fifty. The one-down batsman finished with an average of 227, at a strike-rate of just over 134.



Samit’s brother Anvay, incidentally, also had a decent run for Mallya Aditi. Anvay, a wicketkeeper-batsman, had scored 90 in the quarterfinal. Anvay made 238 runs at an average of 35 in the tournament.



The score (final): Mallya Aditi IS 386/3 in 50 overs (Akash Shetty 110, Samit Dravid 211 n.o., S. Agastya 35) bt BGS NPS 254/3 in 50 overs (Arnav Mishra 137 n.o., Aditya Agarwal 55).