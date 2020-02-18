Rahul Dravid's son Samit scores yet another double ton

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scored his second double century in two months on Saturday. The teenage all-rounder has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in state-level school cricket.

He had scored a 250-ball 201 for Vice President's XI against Dharwad Zone in December last year in Karnataka's Under-14 state inter-zonal cricket tournament.

The 14-year-old has once again notched up a 200-plus score for his team Mallya Aditi International School against Sri Kumaran during the U-14 BTR Shield Group I, Division II Tournament in Bengaluru.

He hit 33 boundaries and reached the milestone in just 146 balls as his side toppled the opposition by a mammoth 267 runs. He also picked up two crucial wickets in the process.

Samit had made headlines for the first time in 2015 at the U-12 level cricket in Bengaluru by slamming three half-centuries while playing for his school. All three of his fifties had come in match-winning causes.