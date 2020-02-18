Ranji Trophy: Limited DRS from semis, no Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to use the limited Decision Review System (DRS) only in the semifinals and the final of the Ranji Trophy.

“We had decided that the DRS will only be used for the semifinal and the final. We wanted uniformity in the telecast and that’s the reason, we will use the limited DRS from the semis,” BCCI General Manager, Cricket Operations, Saba Karim told Sportstar, making it clear that the quarterfinals starting from Thursday will not see the use of DRS.

The decision to introduce the limited DRS came in after teams complained about umpiring howlers. Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge — two key components used in international games — will not be available in the limited pack. “We will use the resources that are available to us,” he said.

This time around, Jammu will be hosting the quarterfinal between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka. With no live television facilities available, the Karnataka State Cricket Association had written to the BCCI offering its help to host the game in Bengaluru. But the request was turned down. “It is good for big teams like Karnataka to travel to Jammu. It gives them a different kind of dimension altogether. You spend four to five days, interact with the locals and that’s the whole intention — it’s a great learning for the players. It’s an excellent way to not only interact with the cricketers but also understand the cricketing structure there,” Karim said.

The JKCA has advertised about the game in local FM stations. “I am expecting a huge crowd to turn up. All that augurs well for the game,” said Karim, the former India wicketkeeper.

The BCCI has sent its neutral curator Sunil Chauhan to have a look at the pitch.

Topping Group C with 39 points, Jammu and Kashmir qualified for the quarterfinals after six long seasons. “We are trying our best to put things in place. We are confident of hosting a good match,” one of the JKCA officials said.