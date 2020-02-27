Women's T20 WC LIVE: Healy hits fifty to give Australia strong start

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second match between Australia and Bangladesh of the Women's T20 World Cup.

Toss: Australia won the toss and chose to bat first.

Playing XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (WK), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana (WK), Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun (C), Nahida Akter, Khadija Tul Kubra

Meg Lanning, Australia skipper: We are gonna have bat today. It's generally a good batting wicket here and gives us a chance to start well with the bat. We don't know them (Bangladesh) that well, but they played well against India the other night. So, we have done a lot of research but it's about putting it out in the park. As prepared as we can be, it's about delivering.

Salma Khatun, Bangladesh skipper: We are okay to field first and excited to play Australia for the first time. We didn't field well in the last game and we hope to correct that today. One change for us.

Before we head to the game, the big news is India eves have qualified for the semifinals after they beat New Zealand in a thriller.

India vs New Zealand | As it Happened

Stay tuned as we get you the toss and playing XIs.

Squads:

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana(w), Fargana Hoque, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun(c), Nahida Akter, Panna Ghosh, Ayasha Rahman, Khadija Tul Kubra, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Molly Strano, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Annabel Sutherland