Chamika Karunaratne handed one-year suspended ban by Sri Lanka Cricket

Chamika Karunaratne has been handed a one-year suspended ban from taking part in all forms of cricket by Sri Lanka Cricket for breaching several clauses in the player agreement during the T20 World Cup.

Based on the findings and recommendations of the three-member inquiry panel, the Executive Committee of SLC initiated the ban. Further to suspended sentence, a fine of USD 5,000 has also been imposed against Karunaratne.

“Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Mr. Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career,” the SLC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to invite Alex Marshall, the General Manager of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, to Sri Lanka to investigate recent allegations of match-fixing made by a parliamentarian regarding the recently concluded Pakistan Tour.

“Sri Lanka Cricket, as a full member of the ICC and mandated to uphold the integrity of the game at both the national and international level, believes that it is the correct course of action to take in light of the recent allegations made by the aforementioned parliamentarian, which have caused immense reputational damage to Sri Lanka cricket and its stakeholders,” the Board said.