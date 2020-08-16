Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, 73, passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was admitted at the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon.

Chauhan, who was also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, tested positive for COVID-19 in early July. He had to be shifted to the ventilator on Friday as he developed kidney and blood pressure problems.

Considered one of the courageous batsmen of Indian cricket, Chauhan featured in 40 Test matches and seven ODIs. He will, however, be remembered as Sunil Gavaskar's partner in numerous Tests in the 1970s and early 1980s. Chauhan and Gavaskar scored over 3,000 runs together with 10 century stands in Tests.

In his long and illustrious career, Chauhan scored 2,084 Test runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score.

After quitting the game, Chauhan served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities — president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector — apart from being manager of the Indian Team during its tour of Australia in 2001. He was a Lok Sabha MP twice.

Chauhan held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. Till last year, he served as the sports minister of the state.