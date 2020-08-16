Cricket Cricket Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away Chauhan, who was also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, tested positive for COVID-19 in early July. Team Sportstar Mumbai 16 August, 2020 17:44 IST Chetan Chauhan played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2084 runs at an average of 31.57. He also played seven ODIs, scoring 153 runs. - SANDEEP SAXENA Team Sportstar Mumbai 16 August, 2020 17:44 IST Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan, 73, passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was admitted at the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon.Chauhan, who was also a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, tested positive for COVID-19 in early July. He had to be shifted to the ventilator on Friday as he developed kidney and blood pressure problems.Considered one of the courageous batsmen of Indian cricket, Chauhan featured in 40 Test matches and seven ODIs. He will, however, be remembered as Sunil Gavaskar's partner in numerous Tests in the 1970s and early 1980s. Chauhan and Gavaskar scored over 3,000 runs together with 10 century stands in Tests.In his long and illustrious career, Chauhan scored 2,084 Test runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score.After quitting the game, Chauhan served the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities — president, vice-president, secretary and chief selector — apart from being manager of the Indian Team during its tour of Australia in 2001. He was a Lok Sabha MP twice.Chauhan held the portfolios of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. Till last year, he served as the sports minister of the state. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos