BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chief selector; Abey Kuruvilla and Debasish Mohanty in panel too

The BCCI named Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the selection committee, while Abey Kuruvilla and Debasish Mohanty were the other members in the panel.

While 11 candidates were interviewed, the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee recommended Sharma, Kuruvilla and Mohanty for the three vacant positions. Even though Sunil Joshi had taken charge as the chairman of the committee, the role will now be handed over to Sharma - who has featured in 23 Tests for India. As the BCCI constitution, the person with highest Test appearances will be handed the job.

The highlight of Sharma's international career was his hat-trick in the 1987 World Cup. He started playing first-class cricket for Haryana at the age of 16 and made his Test debut aged 18, a year after making his ODI debut against the West Indies in December 1983.

"The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men’s selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI," the Board said in a statement.

While this is a new responsibility for Sharma, who is now a noted commentator, Mohanty has been part of the junior selection committee. He is likely to spend the remaining part of his tenure as a senior team selector.

Three positions were vacant after the exit of Jatin Paranjape (west zone), Sharandeep Singh (north) and Devang Gandhi (east). Joshi and Harvinder Singh were selected earlier this year.

Former India fast bowler and Mumbai cricket stalwart Abey Kuruvilla - who was chosen from the west zone - was excited with the new role. "It is obviously a huge honour and a greater responsibility. I thank the BCCI for bestowing faith in me and I am looking forward to justifying it," Kuruvilla said.