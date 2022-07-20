Cricket

Pujara hits ton on captaincy debut to put Sussex in command

Pujara was made interim captain of Sussex following Tom Haines’ injury. The India Test mainstay slammed his fifth century from seven county games th

PTI
London 20 July, 2022 19:11 IST
FILE PHOTO - Cheteshwar Pujara of India bats during Day One of the Fifth Test Match at Edgbaston on July 01, 2022, in Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his fine form and hit a century on his captaincy debut for Sussex to put his side in a commanding position against Middlesex here on Wednesday.

Pujara, who was overnight 115, was batting on 143 from 263 balls, studded with 13 fours and one six to help Sussex post 412 for six against Middlesex at lunch on day two at the Lord’s.


Middlesex signs Umesh Yadav for remainder of 2022 season

Pujara shared a 219-run third wicket partnership with Tom Alsop (135; 277 balls; 15x4) after Sussex were reduced to 99 for 2 inside 35 overs.

Alsop got out near the close of play on day one. Sussex lost another quick wicket Archie Lenham (0) in space of three deliveries but Pujara held fort for his team.

Representing Middlesex, India pacer Umesh Yadav was wicketless and conceded 58 runs from 23 overs.

