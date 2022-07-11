Cricket

Middlesex signs Umesh Yadav for remainder of 2022 season

Umesh Yadav replaces Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has left to prepare for the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka.

Team Sportstar
11 July, 2022 17:01 IST
11 July, 2022 17:01 IST
Umesh Yadav has signed for Middlesex on Monday to represent the side in First-Class and List-A formats in the remainder of the 2022 season.

Umesh Yadav has signed for Middlesex on Monday to represent the side in First-Class and List-A formats in the remainder of the 2022 season. | Photo Credit: AP

Umesh Yadav replaces Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has left to prepare for the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka.

Middlesex County Cricket Club signed Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for the remainder of the 2022 county season on Monday. Middlesex is currently second in Division Two of the County Championship. This is his maiden stint in county cricket in England. Umesh will also be available for Middlesex’s Royal London One-Day Cup.

Also Read
Rohit Sharma says Virat Kohli’s quality can’t be questioned

The 34-year-old Umesh has played 134 matches for India across formats and has picked 273 wickets. Speaking of Umesh’s addition to the squad, Middlesex’s head of men’s performance, Alan Coleman, commented: ”It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the season, and since Shaheen (Shah Afridi) returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we have been looking for the right player to replace him.”

“Yadav is that man. He comes to us with a wealth of experience. He is a proven world-class performer and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside.”

Umesh last featured for India during the side’s defeat against South Africa in Cape Town in January.

Umesh joins Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya and Cheteshwar Pujara in getting gigs in the English domestic circuit this season.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Videos

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur: Performance in Sri Lanka tour ticked a number of boxes for us ahead of CWG 2022

India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Review: New England vindicates 'Bazball'

India vs England Day 4 5th Test Review: Short-ball blues, Bairstow's purple patch

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us