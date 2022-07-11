Middlesex County Cricket Club signed Indian pacer Umesh Yadav for the remainder of the 2022 county season on Monday. Middlesex is currently second in Division Two of the County Championship. This is his maiden stint in county cricket in England. Umesh will also be available for Middlesex’s Royal London One-Day Cup.

The 34-year-old Umesh has played 134 matches for India across formats and has picked 273 wickets. Speaking of Umesh’s addition to the squad, Middlesex’s head of men’s performance, Alan Coleman, commented: ”It was always our intention to have an overseas international bowler with us throughout the season, and since Shaheen (Shah Afridi) returned to Pakistan prior to the start of our Blast campaign we have been looking for the right player to replace him.”

“Yadav is that man. He comes to us with a wealth of experience. He is a proven world-class performer and can not only make a huge difference himself for the remainder of our Championship campaign and to our prospects in the Royal London Cup but will also be a fantastic role model for our younger bowlers to work alongside.”

Umesh last featured for India during the side’s defeat against South Africa in Cape Town in January.

Umesh joins Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya and Cheteshwar Pujara in getting gigs in the English domestic circuit this season.