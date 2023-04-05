Cheteshwar Pujara to lead Sussex in County Championship

Cheteshwar Pujara will captain Sussex in the upcoming season of the County Championship Division Two, the India batter said on his Twitter account.

“Thrilled to lead Sussex in the County Championship! Let’s go,” Pujara wrote.

This will be Pujara’s second season in the England First-Class tournament. In 2022, Pujara amassed 1094 runs in 13 innings at an average of 109.40, hitting five centuries. He also played for the side in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Sussex begins its campaign in the tournament against Durham on April 6.

Pujara last played for India during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia whare he scored 140 runs in six innings at an average of 28.00.

