MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV

The Saurashtra batter, who finds himself out of the senior team at present, continues his hard grind in England, representing Sussex in the County Championship. 

Published : Aug 03, 2023 07:44 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Cheteshwar Pujara for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about his hunger for runs and penchant for scoring big, which made him a regular in the Indian Test set-up, during a conversation with WV Raman in his weekly show Wednesdays with WV on  Sportstar

India’s eighth-highest run-getter In Tests with more than 7000 runs, Pujara has been the backbone of the Indian middle-order in the longest format of cricket. 

Although the Saurashtra batter finds himself out of the senior team, the 35-year-old continues his hard grind in England, representing Sussex in the County Championship.

“When I was playing junior cricket, I didn’t get picked for the U-15 and U-17 teams, although I had scored a lot of runs in age group cricket. For some reason, I didn’t get picked for the Indian team. I thought these runs weren’t enough and that I needed to score more runs, so I started scoring big runs in U-19s, got picked, and then it became a habit,” Pujara explained when asked about his desire to score big runs when he was younger.

READ: BCCI invites applications for Indian women’s team bowling and fielding coach positions

“I had a good time making my debut for the Saurashtra team in 2006. I scored runs in my debut game, and it continued, and I began scoring runs even in the Ranji Trophy,” he added.

A star-studded Indian lineup did not make life easier for the youngster back then.

“I was a decent scorer for one or two seasons, but those runs were not enough because we had a great team with the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag... Rahul (Dravid) bhai used to bat at number three, Sachin  Paaji (Tendulkar) at four, and VVS Laxman at five. So, there was no way for me to get into that team,” said Pujara. 

“But the only thing I could have done was be a part of that squad... I told myself that if I’m only scoring six or seven hundred runs in a season, that’s not good enough. Maybe I need to score more, and that’s how I started scoring big double hundreds and triple hundreds,” he concluded.

Watch the full interview here -

Related Topics

Cheteshwar Pujara /

WV Raman /

WEDNESDAYS WITH WV /

Sachin Tendulkar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Rehan Butt: Harmanpreet Singh is a gamechanger, would be great if he doesn’t fire
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery
    Reuters
  5. Marta leaves the Women’s World Cup with Brazil’s group-stage exit, but her legacy lives on
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
    Team Sportstar
  2. Misbah-ul-Haq to head Pakistan’s Cricket Technical Committee
    PTI
  3. BCCI invites applications for Indian women’s team bowling and fielding coach positions
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Pakistan awaits security delegation nod for sending World Cup team to India
    PTI
  5. Former Delhi wicket-keeper Punit Bisht announces retirement
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara says why ‘scoring big’ had to develop into a habit in latest episode of Wednesdays with WV
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chak De! India, Welcome garlands, familiar faces - Pakistan Coach Rehan Butt relives 2007 memories
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Rehan Butt: Harmanpreet Singh is a gamechanger, would be great if he doesn’t fire
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery
    Reuters
  5. Marta leaves the Women’s World Cup with Brazil’s group-stage exit, but her legacy lives on
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment