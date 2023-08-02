BCCI invites applications for Indian women’s team bowling and fielding coach positions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday, floated advertisements for bowling, fielding coach jobs for the women’s senior team.

According to a statement issued by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the candidate would be given a two-year contract and should have represented India or any other country at international level, or should have minimum NCA Level ‘B’ certified coach or a similar certification from a reputed organisation/Institute and a minimum of 30 first-class games.

“Or, should have the experience of coaching an international team for a period of minimum 1 season or a T20 franchise / state team for a minimum of two seasons,” the statement said.

While the Board wants the candidate to have a thorough understanding of the game or playing/coaching experience at the highest level and have the experience of being part of a multi-cultural team, the interested candidates must send in their applications by 6pm on August 10.

However, the Board is yet to appoint a full-time head coach for India’s senior women’s team - a position that has been lying vacant since December last year. After transferring Ramesh Powar to the National Cricket Academy, the BCCI had roped in Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the batting coach and also the de-facto head coach for the home series against Australia and the T20 World Cup in South Africa. Even though the Board invited applications for the head coach job and even assigned the Ashok Malhotra-led Cricket Advisory Committee to interview the candidates last month, the appointments were not formalised.

In fact, after the Board’s Apex Council meeting here on July 7, Shah told reporters that ‘even though the CAC recommended a name for the head coach, the Board will conduct interviews’ for other positions before announcing the names ahead of the Asian Games in September.

There’s also a buzz that even though the CAC recommended Amol Muzumdar for the job, he might have to formally apply afresh as the Board is keen on roping him as a batting coach, while handing over the head coach job to a noted overseas candidate. However, the BCCI office-bearers remained tight-lipped on the issue.

In the just concluded tour of Bangladesh, Nooshin Al Khadeer was named as an interim head coach, while other coaches of the NCA joined in as support staff. But with the Asian Games and home series against England nearing, the Board plans to appoint a full-fledged coaching staff, offering them a two-year contract until the 2025 World Cup at home.