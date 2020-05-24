Cricket

Chris Woakes to welcome Alex Hales England return

Chris Woakes said he would welcome an England return for batsman Alex Hales, following the 31-year-old's ban.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 May, 2020 10:36 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 May, 2020 10:36 IST
Chris Woakes to welcome Alex Hales England return
Jason Gillespie open to Smith returning as Australia captain
Mark Wood
Definite possibility England will play this summer: Wood
Stokes unselfishness a big part of his success - Bess
 More Videos
M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli
Top 10 captains who have led in most international matches
Sportstar's top five best Test captains
Top five most successful Test captains
A potential South Africa return for AB de Villiers?
Marnus Labuschagne itching for cricket return
Jason Roy
Jason Roy: No shame if players are fearful of sport resuming
Jason Roy heartbroken by England Test failure
Australian cricketers will help to save game financially - Handscomb
Quiz - How much do you know about Shane Warne?