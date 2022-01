Cricket 2022 calendar: Complete schedule, match timings, dates, venues

From the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 in West Indies to Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, here's the complete cricket schedule of 2022. (All timings are in IST)

January

Jan 1-5: 1st Test, New Zealand v Bangladesh, 3:30AM - Bay Oval, Tauranga

Jan 3-7: 2nd Test, South Africa v India, 1:30PM - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Jan 5 - 9: The Ashes - 4th Test, Australia v England, 5AM - SCG, Sydney

Jan 8: 1st ODI, West Indies vs Ireland, 8PM - Sabina Park, Kingston

Jan 9 -13: 2nd Test, New Zealand v Bangladesh, 3:30AM - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Jan 11-15: 3rd Test, South Africa v India, 2PM - Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 11: 2nd ODI, West Indies vs Ireland, 8PM - Sabina Park, Kingston

Jan 13 - 20 Mar: Ranji Trophy

Jan 14 - Feb 5: Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup - West Indies

Jan 14-18: The Ashes - 5th Test, Australia v England, 9AM - Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Jan 14: 3rd ODI, West Indies vs Ireland, 8PM - Sabina Park, Kingston

Jan 16: 1st ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, 2:30PM - Pallekale

Jan 17: Only T20I, West Indies vs Ireland, 2:30AM - Sabina Park, Kingston

Jan 18: 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, 2:30PM - Pallekale

Jan 18: 1st T20I, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 4:30PM - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 19: 1st ODI, South Africa v India, 2PM - Boland Park, Paarl

Jan 20: 2nd T20, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 4:30PM - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 21: 1st ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands, 12:30PM, Doha

Jan 21: 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, 2:30PM - Pallekale

Jan 21: 2nd ODI, South Africa v India, 2PM - Boland Park, Paarl

Jan 22: 3rd T20I, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 4:30PM - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 23: 1st T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30AM - TBC

Jan 23: 2nd ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands, 12:30PM, Doha

Jan 24: 3rd ODI, South Africa v India, 2PM - Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 24: 2nd T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30AM - TBC

Jan 25: 1st ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 1:30PM - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 25: 3rd ODI, Afghanistan v Netherlands, 12:30PM, Doha

Jan 26: 3rd T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30AM - TBC

Jan 27-31: Women's Ashes, Only Test: Australia v England, 4:30AM - Manuka Oval, Canberra

Jan 28: 2nd ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 4:30PM - Supersport Park, Centurion

Jan 30: 4th T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30AM - TBC

Jan 30: 1st ODI, Australia v New Zealand, 9:10AM - Perth

Jan 31: 5th T20I, West Indies v England, 3:30AM - TBC

Jan 31: 3rd ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 1:30PM - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

February

Feb 2: 2nd ODI, Australia v New Zealand, 8:40AM - Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Feb 3: 4th ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 4:30PM - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Feb 4: Women's Ashes, 1st T20I, Australia v England - 1:40PM - North Sydney, Sydney

Feb 5: 3rd ODI, Australia v New Zealand, 8:40AM - SCG, Sydney

Feb 6: 5th ODI, South Africa Women v West Indies Women, 4:30PM - New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Feb 4: Women's Ashes, 2nd T20I, Australia v England, 1:40PM - North Sydney, Sydney

Feb 6: 1st ODI, India v West Indies, 1PM - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Feb 8: Only T20I, Australia v New Zealand, 1:40PM - Manuka Oval, Canberra

Feb 9: Only T20I, New Zealand Women v India Women, 5:30AM - McLean Park, Napier

Feb 9: 2nd ODI, India v West Indies, 1PM - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Feb 10: Women's Ashes, 3rd T20I, Australia v England,1:40PM - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Feb 11: 1st T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 1:30PM - SCG, Sydney

Feb 11: 1st ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 6:30AM - McLean Park, Napier

Feb 12: 3rd ODI, India v West Indies, 1PM - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Feb 13: 2nd T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 1:40PM - Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

Feb 13: Women's Ashes, 1st ODI, Australia v England, 4:35AM - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Feb 14: 2nd ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 3:30AM - Saxton Oval, Nelson

Feb 15: 3rd T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 1:40PM - Metricon Stadium, Carrara

Feb 15: 1st T20I, India v West Indies, 7PM - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Feb 16: 3rd ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 3:30AM - Saxton Oval, Nelson

Feb 16: Women's Ashes, 2nd ODI, Australia v England, 4:35AM - Junction Oval, Melbourne

Feb 17-21: 1st Test, New Zealand v South Africa, 3:30AM - Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Feb 18: 4th T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 1:40PM - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Feb 18: 2nd T20I, India v West Indies, 7PM - ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatanam

Feb 19: Women's Ashes, 3rd ODI, Australia v England, 4:35AM - Junction Oval, Melbourne

Feb 20: 5th T20I, Australia v Sri Lanka, 10:40PM - MCG, Melbourne

Feb 20: 3rd T20I, India v West Indies, 7PM - Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Feb 22: 4th ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 3:30AM - John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Feb 24: 5th ODI, New Zealand Women v India Women, 3:30AM - John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Feb 25 - 1 Mar: 2nd Test, New Zealand v South Africa, 3:30AM - Basin Reserve, Wellington

Feb 25 - 1 Mar: 1st Test, India v Sri Lanka, 9:30AM - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

March

Mar 3 - 7: 1st Test, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30AM - National Stadium, Karachi

Mar 4 - 3 Apr: ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 - New Zealand

Mar 5 - 9: 2nd Test, India v Sri Lanka, 9:30AM - PCA Stadium, Mohali

Mar 8 - 12: 1st Test, West Indies v England, 7:30PM - TBC

Mar 12 - 16: 2nd Test, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30AM - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Mar 13: 1st T20I, India v Sri Lanka, 7PM - PCA Stadium, Mohali

Mar 15: 2nd T20I, India v Sri Lanka, 7PM - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Mar 16 - 20: 2nd Test, West Indies v England, 7:30PM - TBC

Mar 17: 1st T20I, New Zealand v Australia, 11:40AM - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Mar 18: 2nd T20I, New Zealand v Australia, 11:40AM - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Mar 18: 1st ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30PM - TBC

Mar 18: 3rd T20I, India v Sri Lanka, 7PM - Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Mar 20: 3rd T20I, New Zealand v Australia, 11:40AM - McLean Park, Napier

Mar 20: 2nd ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30PM - TBC

Mar 21- 25: 3rd Test, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30AM - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Mar 23: 3rd ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30PM - TBC

Mar 24 - 28: 3rd Test, West Indies v England, 7:30PM - TBC

Mar 25: Only T20I, New Zealand v Netherlands, 11:40AM - Bay Oval, Tauranga

Mar 29: 1st ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands, 3:30AM - University Oval, Dunedin

Mar 29: 1st ODI, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30AM - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Mar 30 - 3 Apr: 1st Test, South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30PM - TBC

Mar 31: 2nd ODI, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30AM - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore



April

Indian Premier League 2022 - Dates TBA

Apr 2: 2nd ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands, 6:30AM - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Apr 2: 3rd ODI, Pakistan v Australia, 10:30AM - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Apr 4: 3rd ODI, New Zealand v Netherlands, 7:30AM - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Apr 5: Only T20I, Pakistan v Australia, 3:30PM - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Apr 7-11: 2nd Test, South Africa v Bangladesh, 1:30PM - TBC

May

Indian Premier League - Dates TBA

June

June 2 - 6: 1st Test, England v New Zealand, 3:30PM - Lord's Cricket Ground, London

June 9: 1st T20I, India v South Africa, 7PM - M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

June 10 - 14: 2nd Test, England v New Zealand, 3:30PM - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

June 12: 2nd T20I, India v South Africa, 7PM - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

June 14: 3rd T20I, India v South Africa, 7PM - VCA Stadium, Nagpur

June 17: 1st ODI, Netherlands v England, 2PM - VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 17: 4th T20I, India v South Africa, 7PM - SCA Stadium, Rajkot

June 19: 1st ODI, Netherlands v England, 2PM - VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 19: 5th T20I, India v South Africa, 7PM - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

June 22: 3rd ODI, Netherlands v England, 2PM - VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

June 23 - 27: 3rd Test, England v New Zealand, 3:30PM - Headingley, Leeds

July

July 1-5: Rescheduled fifth Test, England v India, TBA - Edgbaston

July 7: 1st T20I, England v India, TBA - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 9: 2nd T20I, England v India, TBA - Edgbaston

July 10: 3rd T20I, England v India, TBA - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

July 9: 1st ODI, England v India, TBA - The Oval

July 12: 2nd ODI, England v India, TBA - Lord's Cricket Ground, London

July 14: 3rd ODI, England v India, TBA - Old Trafford, Manchester

July 19: 1st ODI, England v South Africa, 5:30PM - Chester-le-Street

July 22: 2nd ODI, England v South Africa, 5:30PM - Old Trafford, Manchester

July 24: 3rd ODI, England v South Africa, 3:30PM - Headingley, Leeds

July 27: 1st T20I, England v South Africa, 7PM - Bristol County Ground, Bristol

July 28: 2nd T20I, England v South Africa, 11PM - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

July 29 - 7 Aug: Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket

July 31: 3rd T20I, England v South Africa, 7PM - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

August

Aug 17-21: 1st Test, England v South Africa, 3:30PM - Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Aug 25-29: 2nd Test, England v South Africa, 3:30PM - Edgbaston, Birmingham

September

Sep 8-12: 3rd Test, England v South Africa, 3:30PM - The Oval, London

*Official schedule updated until September 12, 2022

*With the ever-changing scenario due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the dates mentioned above are subject to change.