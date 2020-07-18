Cricket Cricket Conflict of Interest complainant Sanjeev Gupta quits MPCA membership Gupta came to limelight when he filed conflict of interest complaints against Tendulkar, Laxman and Ganguly when they were part of CAC. PTI New Delhi 18 July, 2020 19:11 IST Sanjeev Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against India captain Virat Kohli. (File Photo) - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 18 July, 2020 19:11 IST Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed conflict of interest complaints against country’s top cricketers, has quit the life membership of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA).Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against India captain Virat Kohli that he is a director in a sister concern of a firm that manages the skipper's commercial interests.Ombudsman DK Jain is believed to be studying the allegations.“Sanjeev Gupta has resigned from his life member’ post of MPCA. All the complaints that he has filed against country’s top cricketers was on his own capacity and MPCA has got nothing to do with it,” a source close to Gupta told PTI.Gupta came to limelight when he filed conflict of interest complaints against Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly when they were part of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).Once the CAC was dissolved, his complaint was deemed “infructuous.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos