Harbhajan asks Punjab govt to withdraw his Khel Ratna nomination Legendary India off-spinner Harbhajan, who has 417 Test and 269 ODI wickets is an Arjuna Awardee and was also conferred with the Padma Shri award. PTI NEW DELHI 18 July, 2020 17:22 IST Harbhajan Singh has clarified Punjab government's decision to withdraw his nomination for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. - G.P. Sampath Kumar PTI NEW DELHI 18 July, 2020 17:22 IST Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday clarified the Punjab government's decision to withdraw his nomination for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award as he doesn't fit in the eligibility criteria for country's highest sporting honour."Lot of confusion & speculation regarding my nomination for Khel Ratna so let me clarify. Yes last year the nomination was sent late but this year I only asked Punjab Govt to withdraw my nomination because I don't fall under the 3-year eligibility criteria. Don't speculate further," the 40-year-old cricketer tweeted."The Punjab Govt is not at fault here as they have rightly withdrawn my name. Would urge my friends in media not to speculate," he added. Harbhajan, who has 417 Test and 269 ODI wickets is an Arjuna Awardee and was also conferred with Padma Shri.Harbhajan last represented India in Test and ODIs in 2015.