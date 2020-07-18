Cricket Cricket Quinton de Kock pulls out of 3TC Solidarity Cup, Bavuma to lead Kites Ryan Rickleton has been called up to replace de Kock, who has withdrawn his name due to "unforeseen personal circumstances". Team Sportstar 18 July, 2020 11:49 IST South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock - Getty Images Team Sportstar 18 July, 2020 11:49 IST South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has pulled out of the inaugural 3TC Solidarity Cup Match to be played in Centurion on Saturday. Ryan Rickleton has been called up to replace him as batsman will Temba Bavuma will be the new team captain. De kock, who has withdrawn his name due to "unforeseen personal circumstances", is the fourth cricketer after South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala and all-rounder Chrius Morris to miss the 3TC carnival. READ| Six test coronavirus positive but none cricketer, says CSA Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), son of former pacer Makhaya Ntini, Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) were named as the replacements.The ‘3TCricket’ competition was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The squads for 3TC are:OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.Mr D Food Kites: Temba Bavuma (captain), Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickleton. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos