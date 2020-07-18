Quinton de Kock pulls out of 3TC Solidarity Cup, Bavuma to lead Kites

South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has pulled out of the inaugural 3TC Solidarity Cup Match to be played in Centurion on Saturday.

Ryan Rickleton has been called up to replace him as batsman will Temba Bavuma will be the new team captain. De kock, who has withdrawn his name due to "unforeseen personal circumstances", is the fourth cricketer after South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, Sisanda Magala and all-rounder Chrius Morris to miss the 3TC carnival.

Thando Ntini (Kingfishers), son of former pacer Makhaya Ntini, Bjorn Fortuin (Eagles) and Gerald Coetzee (Kingfishers) were named as the replacements.

The ‘3TCricket’ competition was originally slated for June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.