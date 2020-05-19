Cricket Cricket Coronavirus: ACA criticises Cricket Australia for cost-cutting Australian Cricketers' Association Chairman Greg Dyer questioned the board's gloomy financial outlook, saying the game had “yet to experience a significant negative revenue event.” Reuters Melbourne 19 May, 2020 11:51 IST Kevin Roberts is hoping to ensure India's tour of Australia takes place - Getty Images Reuters Melbourne 19 May, 2020 11:51 IST The chairman of Australia's professional cricketers' union has lambasted the national board's cost-cutting measures in response to the new coronavirus outbreak, saying it could have “disastrous” consequences for the game over the long term.Cricket Australia furloughed about 80 per cent of its staff and said it had suffered a A$20 million ($13 million) fall in revenue due to COVID-19, despite the pandemic hitting at the end of the season.The board is also pushing member states to agree cuts to their grants and is in talks with players about adjusting pay.Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) Chairman Greg Dyer questioned the board's gloomy financial outlook, saying the game had “yet to experience a significant negative revenue event.”READ| Club cricket set to resume in Australia from June 6 “It should be in a relatively strong financial position, particularly relative to the winter sports, and with the benefit of time should emerge with a distinct advantage to other sports who've been caught directly in COVID's crosshairs,” Dyer said on the ACA's website.“Now is not the time to diminish the game, but instead .... seize the moment and improve it.”CA Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said last month the board could suffer a revenue hit of hundreds of millions of dollars if India were unable to tour in the home summer.However, the tour's chances of going ahead have been boosted by Australia's success in reducing COVID-19 infections to a trickle over the past month.READ| Kevin Pietersen: I don't think the T20 World Cup will happen Dyer said cost-cutting at state and grass-roots levels would have “disastrous long-term consequences on the health of the game” and took aim at CA's centralised high performance programme.“That at the first sign of a headwind states are being asked to take significant cuts, which are in turn filtering down to local cricket, suggests that something is horribly wrong with the current model,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos