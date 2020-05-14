ICC Board meeting on May 28 to draw cricket's resumption plan

The last couple of months have been challenging for the cricket boards across the globe, with no action due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While it has forced the cricketers to stay put at home, the boards, too, have suffered financial losses. The future looks bleak with no clarity on when cricketing activities will resume again.

However, a headway could be reached on May 28 after the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Board meeting. All the stakeholders of the affiliated member boards are set to join the meeting via video conferencing to discuss the roadmap and plan a strategy for the future.

“There has been no cricket for two months now. There is no clarity on how things will pan out. The finances too are hit, so we have a lot to discuss,” one of the top officials from a member board told Sportstar.

Former India captain and the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, too is likely to attend the meeting and put forward his views about the road ahead. The meeting could also see the discussions on the successor of Shashank Manohar as independent chairman.

“Being one of the major boards, the BCCI will take every initiative to revive international cricket along with the other boards. There would be some proposals, which need to be discussed,” one of the members in the know of things, said. “A lot of focus will be on the revenue generation model. That’s something all the member boards will be focusing on.”

There is also a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the T20 World Cup in Australia, later this year, and that could be discussed during the all-important meeting. There is also a possibility that the ICC cricket committee could suggest a few recommendations, going ahead.

“It’s too early to comment on anything. All the boards have suffered, so there has to be a collective decision,” a senior BCCI official said, however, making it clear that all the boards need to be ready for the future course of action.