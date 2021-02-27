Coronavirus cases in Auckland force change of venue for Australia T20s

New Zealand's fourth Twenty20 International against Australia has been shifted to Wellington where it will be played behind closed doors on Friday as Auckland enters a seven-day COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday, the country's cricket board has said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the lockdown in the country's biggest city after a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin emerged.

The itinerary of the New Zealand women team's home Twenty20 series against England will also be affected.

Wednesday's double-headers will go ahead in Wellington as planned but without a crowd, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Saturday.

NZC will wait for government advice regarding fans in the stadium for the March 7 double-headers scheduled in Tauranga.

New Zealand is 2-0 ahead in the five-match Twenty20 series against Australia.

"All ticket holders to receive full refunds," the NZC said.