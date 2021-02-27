Yusuf Pathan, R. Vinay Kumar to feature in Road Safety World Series

A day after announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, Yusuf Pathan and R. Vinay Kumar were named in the India Legends team for the Unacademy Road Safety World Series, which begins in Raipur on March 5.

Another former India international Naman Ojha - who announced his retirement last week - has also been named in the side, which will be captained by Sachin Tendulkar.

READ| Road Safety World Series: India Legends to meet Bangladesh in opener on March 5

Sanath Jayasuriya - who served a two-year ICC suspension that ended last year - has been named in the Sri Lanka Legends team, which also features Russel Arnold and Upul Tharanga. The team will be led by Tillakaratne Dilshan.

India Legends will play its first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends starts its campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6.

READ| England and Bangladesh Legends to feature in Road Safety World Series