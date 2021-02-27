Cricket Cricket Yusuf Pathan, R. Vinay Kumar to feature in Road Safety World Series Former India international Naman Ojha has also been named in the Indian Legends team, which will be led by Sachin Tendulkar. Team Sportstar Raipur 27 February, 2021 15:39 IST Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement on Friday. - Sudhakara Jain Team Sportstar Raipur 27 February, 2021 15:39 IST A day after announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, Yusuf Pathan and R. Vinay Kumar were named in the India Legends team for the Unacademy Road Safety World Series, which begins in Raipur on March 5.Another former India international Naman Ojha - who announced his retirement last week - has also been named in the side, which will be captained by Sachin Tendulkar. READ| Road Safety World Series: India Legends to meet Bangladesh in opener on March 5 Sanath Jayasuriya - who served a two-year ICC suspension that ended last year - has been named in the Sri Lanka Legends team, which also features Russel Arnold and Upul Tharanga. The team will be led by Tillakaratne Dilshan. India Legends will play its first match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5 and Sri Lanka Legends starts its campaign against West Indies Legends on March 6.READ| England and Bangladesh Legends to feature in Road Safety World Series THE SQUADSIndia Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, S Badrinath and Vinay KumarSri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof , Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Dulanjana Wijesinghe and Malinda warnapuraWest Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Tino Best, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins and Mahendra Nagamootoo.South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes Morné van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini and Lloyd Norris-JonesEngland Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Paul Schofiel, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall and Darren MaddyBangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Nafees Iqbal, Mohd Rafique, Abdur Razzaq, Khalid Mashud, Hanan Sarkar, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir. MD.Sharif Mushfiqur Rahman and Mamoon Rashid. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.