England and Bangladesh Legends to feature in Road Safety World Series

England and Bangladesh Legends are the two new teams in the Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20 - which begins in Raipur from March 2.

The decision to include Bangladesh Legends was taken after Australia Legends pulled out of the event because of the team’s inability to travel due to strict Covid-19 restrictions Down Under. England Legends has been included as the sixth team in the event.

The first edition of the series had to be called off after four games on March 11, last year due to the pandemic. All remaining matches will be now played in the newly-built 65,000 capacity stadium in Raipur.

Founder of the Road Safety World Series, who is also a Senior Member in the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra and Chief of RTO Thane (Konkan Range), Mr Ravi Gaikwad said: “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the England Legends and the Bangladesh Legends to the Unacademy Road Safety World Series. Their participation will add to the competitive spirit of this exciting series.”