Road Safety World Series: India Legends to meet Bangladesh in opener on March 5

India Legends will take on new entrant Bangladesh Legends in the first match of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on March 5.

England Legends will open its account against Bangladesh Legends on March 7.

All the matches will start at 7 pm and will be played every day till the first semi-final on March 17 and second semi-final on March 19.

The final will be played on March 21.

The newly-built 65,000 capacity stadium in Raipur will be open for 50 per cent attendance as per the SoP issued by the Central Government. Match tickets are available on bookmyshow.com and prices will range between Rs 100 and Rs 1,500 in the General Category tickets.

The first edition of the series had to be called off, after four games, due to the COVID-19 situation in 2020.