Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20 to start from March 2 in Raipur

The Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20 will start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur from March 2.

The first edition of the tournament had to be called off midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Muttiah Muralitharan will be the star players in the tournament, along with a few more from South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

“It is a matter of great pride and honour to be hosting the legends in Raipur during the Road Safety World Series, which I believe is a wonderful concept to create awareness about the menace, and a very important one given that one person dies every four minutes on Indian roads. I also believe that this tournament will bring smile to millions in this hour of gloom. I extend a very warm welcome to everyone in Chattisgarh,” said Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of the state.

The matches will be aired on COLORS Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema, VOOT and Jio.