Chahal wears mask on way to Dharamsala for first ODI

It’s not only the South African players but also their Indian counterparts who are taking precautionary measures in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, posted a picture of him wearing a mask on his Twitter handle. The team was on its way to Dharamsala for the first ODI.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises in India, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has said that his players could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in the country.

“With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that’s concerned, it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it’s a way to stop anything from happening to our guys,” Boucher had told the media during his pre-departure press conference on Monday.

“I think it’s out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have.”

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has gone past 40.

South Africa has also come with a medical team to advise the players about the dos and don’ts during their tour to India.

The first ODI will played on March 12, followed by matches in Lucknow on March 15 and Kolkata on March 18.