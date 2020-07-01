Cricket

COVID-19: Six Pakistan cricketers cleared to tour England

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the six will be permitted to join the rest of the squad once they clear the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Covid tests.

AP
01 July, 2020 20:50 IST

Hafeez and five other players did not leave with the rest of the squad last Sunday.   -  AP Photo

AP
01 July, 2020 20:50 IST

Six Pakistan cricketers will fly out to England on Friday after being cleared of Covid-19.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, allrounder Mohammad Hafeez, legspinner Shadab Khan, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hasnain could not leave with the rest of the squad last Sunday after initially having tested positive for Covid-19.

Pakistan and England cricketers pass latest coronavirus tests  

But the six players have now had the two negative tests in three days that were required before they could fly to England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the six will be permitted to join the rest of the squad once they clear the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Covid tests.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20s against England next month and most of the squad have already started training in Worcester.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

  Dugout videos

 Related