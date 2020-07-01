Cricket Cricket COVID-19: Six Pakistan cricketers cleared to tour England The Pakistan Cricket Board said the six will be permitted to join the rest of the squad once they clear the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Covid tests. AP 01 July, 2020 20:50 IST Hafeez and five other players did not leave with the rest of the squad last Sunday. - AP Photo AP 01 July, 2020 20:50 IST Six Pakistan cricketers will fly out to England on Friday after being cleared of Covid-19. Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, allrounder Mohammad Hafeez, legspinner Shadab Khan, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hasnain could not leave with the rest of the squad last Sunday after initially having tested positive for Covid-19. Pakistan and England cricketers pass latest coronavirus tests But the six players have now had the two negative tests in three days that were required before they could fly to England. The Pakistan Cricket Board said the six will be permitted to join the rest of the squad once they clear the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Covid tests. Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20s against England next month and most of the squad have already started training in Worcester. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos