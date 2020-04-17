COVID-19: Kapil Dev expects help from religious institutions

India’s World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev called upon major religious institutions of the country to contribute generously from their coffers and strengthen the hands of the government in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is the time for us to come together. Yes, everyone is making an effort. All the official agencies are engaged in this humongous exercise but we still need support from all possible platforms,” Kapil told Sportstar on Friday.

Lauding the efforts of the police and health workers, Kapil observed, “I expect the big religious institutions to help the government in its battle against the deadly virus. The police and health workers are giving their best and deserve our support in a similar spirit. We need funds to buy medical equipment and I am sure a large part of this campaign can be met if the religious institutions come forward at this stage.”

READ| Cricket anecdotes: Sivaramakrishnan's freedom to More's swimming pool jump

Even as reports come in of shortage of medical equipment, Kapil said, “The devotees have always donated to the religious institutions in good times. Today, the need of the hour is to provide the best of equipment to our doctors and nurses so that they can also save their own lives when serving those infected by the virus.”

There are a growing number of official and private organisations providing food for the homeless. “My request is for people to also help the government on the medical front. Without proper medical attention at this stage the fight against COVID-19 would weaken.”

Kapil emphasised, “India has a large number of temples, gurdwaras, churches and masjids, who undertake charitable exercises. I know Gurudwara Sri Harmandir Sahib has already offered to take the responsibility of buying medical equipment. I now expect the others to rise to the occasion. They don’t have to wait. Time is precious.”

Some of the richest temples in India are Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Swaminarayan Sanstha, Mata Vaishno Devi, Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Lord Jagannath Temple.

“I feel they should all come forward and help the country in these harsh times,” Kapil stressed.

Temples and religious institutions administered by them, noted Kapil, have always been at the forefront of charity. “We know how they help provide education, homes and financial security to the needy but this is the time for them to rise to the occasion. Never has mankind faced such calamity and the issue to be addressed urgently is procuring medical equipment for carrying on tests in a large number; also raising the number of ventilators for the impacted patients. I am confident the government will receive support from all the religious institutions of the country,” he concluded.