COVID-19: Gambhir vows to contribute 2 years' salary to PM CARES Fund Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir had earlier pledged a month's salary for the cause and also released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund. PTI New Delhi 02 April, 2020 13:33 IST Gautam Gambhir said he has decided to contribute his two years' salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund. - Getty Images PTI New Delhi 02 April, 2020 13:33 IST Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he has decided to contribute his two years' salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country.The BJP's Lok Sabha member from East Delhi made the announcement on his Twitter page, urging people to come forward and donate generously. Cricket Quiz: How well do you know the 2011 World Cup? "People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too," Gambhir said.Gambhir had earlier pledged a month's salary for the cause and also released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund.The COVID-19 pandemic has led to 50 deaths in the country as per official estimates with close to 2,000 people infected by the deadly virus, which has claimed over 40,000 lives worldwide.