County Championship scrapped for 2020 season: Report

For the first time since the World War years, the County Championship is all set to be abandoned.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the England and Wales Cricket Board is considering 'extending its broadcast deal with Sky and the BBC to offset this summer's massive loss.'

The report further stated that The Hundred will also be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak that has halted major sporting events, including the postponement of the Olympics.

“We cannot know how the next weeks and months will unfold, but at present, we are modelling many scenarios for a potential streamlined cricket season, all of which include some form of championship cricket,” an ECB spokeswoman told The Telegraph.

Where does Dhoni go from here?

The County which was due to begin on April 12 was put in hold until May 28 and seven rounds have already been lost. Given the present condition, the Championship is in line to be abandoned.

Earlier, former England captain Alastair Cook called on cricket chiefs to cancel the English County Championship if the season cannot be played in full due to the coronavirus.

“In this year, over the next six months, the bigger picture is the most important,” Cook said.

“Whatever happens, if we do play any sort of cricket, which hopefully we will, what I hope is that they don't try and have a six-game County Championship or something like that.

Taufel on officiating 2011 WC final: ‘The fireworks had me ducking for cover’

“I would rather have one or two full tournaments, because if you do then play that tournament or two tournaments it is so much more rewarding to win it.

“If there is not time for a meaningful County Championship, say (you can only play) three or four games, there is probably not much sense us having it.”