COVID-19: Mushfiqur Rahim to auction his bat to raise funds

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country.

“I am putting up the bat with which I made a double hundred for auction,” Mushfiqur told the Dhaka-based Bengali daily Prothom Alo.

“It will be put up online, so let’s see how we can go about it. I urge everyone with the ability to push up the price of the bat since the proceeds will be spent entirely for the poor people.”

More than 2000 have tested positive for coronavirus in Bangladesh.

Last week, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had urged his fellow players to help the poor by auctioning their equipment and jerseys.

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler raised 65,000 pounds by auctioning his World Cup final jersey.