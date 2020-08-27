CPL 2020 LIVE score: St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Welcome to Sportstar's highlights of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 match between St Lucia Zouks and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

- Dwayne Bravo made history by becoming the first player to reach 500 T20 wickets and 100 CPL wickets as Trinbago Knight Riders beat St Lucia Zouks. (REPORT)

SQUADS

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald



CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.



CPL T20 Points Table

TEAMS Played Won Lost Tied Points Net Run Rate Trinbago Knight Riders 4 4 0 0 8 +0.776 St Lucia Zouks 5 3 2 0 6 +0.141 Barbados Tridents 5 2 3 0 4 +0.091 Guyana Amazon Warriors 5 2 3 0 4 +0.048 Jamaica Tallawahs 5 2 3 0 4 -0.361 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 4 1 3 0 2 -0.487



WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots?



The Caribbean Premier League match of St Lucia Zouks vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game will be available on sportstar.thehindu.com