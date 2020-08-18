CPL 2020 LIVE score: Knight Riders vs Amazon Warriors, toss delayed by rain

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Commentator Ian Bishop is hopeful that we will have play today despite rain pouring down in Tarouba.

UPDATE: Toss delayed by rain.

Pravin Tambe could become the first Indian player to play in the CPL today after he was picked by Shah Rukh Khan-owned Trinbago Knight Riders. Tambe, however, will not be able to feature in IPL 2020 as he has been disqualified by the Governing Council for featuring in the T10 League in the UAE in 2018.

As per the BCCI rule, only retired players are allowed to feature in overseas leagues. Tambe had become the oldest cricketer to bag an IPL contract at the age of 48. More on this here.

Looks like it isn't the brightest of starts for the CPL. Former West Indies cricketer Daren Ganga says there is rain at the Brian Lara Stadium. We will bring you the latest updates as we approach the toss and the scheduled start (7.30 pm IST).

The Carribean Premier League (CPL) will be the world's first major T20 league to be held since the Covid-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill, and will take place in Trinidad & Tobago.

SQUADS Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan. Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Chandrapul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeeo Singh, Kissoondath Magram.

The CPL will be televised live on Star Sports 1 & 1 HD, Star Sports 2 & 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 Hindi HD.