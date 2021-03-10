India moves to No. 2 in T20I rankings, Rahul third among batsmen

India climbed to the second spot in the latest ICC men's T20 International team rankings ahead of a five-match series against top-placed England beginning on March 12.

England is seven points ahead of India, which was third before the away series against Australia. Australia's 2-3 loss to New Zealand in a recent five-game series pushed it below India with just one point separating the two.

In the T20 batting chart, India batsman KL Rahul lost a place to be at the third spot, but skipper Virat Kohli retained his sixth position.

Aaron Finch jumped two places following his exploits in the last three T20Is against New Zealand, while New Zealand's Martin Guptill gained three spots to be No. 8 after his good show in the T20Is.

Australia's Ashton Agar and New Zealand's Ish Sodhi made big gains, with the former moving to fourth and the latter to eighth after climbing four and three places, respectively.

Left-arm Sri Lankan spinner Lakshan Sandakan, who took six wickets in the series against West Indies, broke into the top 10 at the 10th spot after gaining nine spots.