Cricket South Africa to stage 3TC fixture on July 18

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a revised date for the 3TCricket match, where three teams of eight will compete for the inaugural Solidarity Cup. It will now be held on July 18, which is also celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day.

The news comes after the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, granted approval for return to practice and play last week.

The fixture a chance for the country's leading players to get some game-time, but will also raise funds for charity. It will be played in an empty stadium and is a test for CSA’s protocols for a return to play for the domestic games.

Captains A.B. de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will lead teams of eight players who will bat for a total of 12 overs, six per innings, during which time they will face both opponents in the field.

At the fall of the seventh wicket, the last remaining batsman can carry on, but only score in even numbers, twos, four or a six.