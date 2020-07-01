Cricket Cricket Cricket South Africa to stage 3TC fixture on July 18 The news comes after the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, granted approval for return to practice and play last week. Team Sportstar 01 July, 2020 12:07 IST Faf du Plessis (left) is part of KG's Kingfishers led by speedster Kagiso Rabada. - FILE PHOTO/K.R. DEEPAK Team Sportstar 01 July, 2020 12:07 IST Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a revised date for the 3TCricket match, where three teams of eight will compete for the inaugural Solidarity Cup. It will now be held on July 18, which is also celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day.The news comes after the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, granted approval for return to practice and play last week.The fixture a chance for the country's leading players to get some game-time, but will also raise funds for charity. It will be played in an empty stadium and is a test for CSA’s protocols for a return to play for the domestic games.READ| Quinton de Kock-led top South African cricketers return to training Captains A.B. de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will lead teams of eight players who will bat for a total of 12 overs, six per innings, during which time they will face both opponents in the field.At the fall of the seventh wicket, the last remaining batsman can carry on, but only score in even numbers, twos, four or a six. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos