South Africa's cricket return with 3T delayed

South Africa's return to cricket, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be delayed. On Saturday, Cricket South Africa announced that 3T Cricket will not be hosted on June 27.While it did not specify the reasons behind the postponement, the CSA statement read: "The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June. Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval."

A new date will be announced in due course.

Last week, acting CSA chief executive Jacques Faul had said the proposed match is a fund-raiser and will be held behind closed doors pending government clearance. “Government have to gazette the Level 3 regulations and then the minister of sport will go over the return-to-play protocols that we have sent, which he must agree with,” he had said.

It was also reported that South African cricketers were keen to resume training after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa had announced on May 30 that professional sports can resume training.

The Solidarity Cup is the showcase event for the brand-new cricket format comprising 24 of South Africa’s top cricketers in three teams, playing two halves of 18 overs each in one match.

The teams competing in the tournament are the Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and Kites captained by Quinton de Kock.