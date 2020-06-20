Cricket Cricket South Africa's cricket return with 3T delayed The operational teams behind the solidarity tournament met to consider the readiness to host the event on June 27 and there were approval issues. Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 June, 2020 18:56 IST Faf du Plessis (left) is part of KG's Kingfishers led by speedster Kagiso Rabada. - FILE PHOTO/K.R. DEEPAK Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 June, 2020 18:56 IST South Africa's return to cricket, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be delayed. On Saturday, Cricket South Africa announced that 3T Cricket will not be hosted on June 27.While it did not specify the reasons behind the postponement, the CSA statement read: "The operational teams behind the Solidarity match and event partners in collaboration with Cricket South Africa, 3TCricket and SuperSport met to consider the readiness to host the event on 27th June. Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval."A new date will be announced in due course.READ| Cricket set to resume in South Africa on June 27 Last week, acting CSA chief executive Jacques Faul had said the proposed match is a fund-raiser and will be held behind closed doors pending government clearance. “Government have to gazette the Level 3 regulations and then the minister of sport will go over the return-to-play protocols that we have sent, which he must agree with,” he had said.It was also reported that South African cricketers were keen to resume training after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa had announced on May 30 that professional sports can resume training.The Solidarity Cup is the showcase event for the brand-new cricket format comprising 24 of South Africa’s top cricketers in three teams, playing two halves of 18 overs each in one match. The teams competing in the tournament are the Eagles captained by AB de Villiers, Kingfishers captained by Kagiso Rabada and Kites captained by Quinton de Kock. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos