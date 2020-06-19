Harbhajan Singh supports boycott of Chinese goods

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday declared his support to the idea of boycotting Chinese goods.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives earlier this week in clashes with their Chinese counterparts in the Galwan region of the Line of Actual Control. In an interaction with Sportstar on Instagram, Harbhajan said it would be right for Indians to boycott goods owned or manufactured by China.

“If we want to be self-reliant, [the boycott of Chinese goods] is probably the right thing. Everything can be made in India. We have a lot of capabilities. If we want to ban Chinese goods, we should. If they are attacking India and our soldier brothers, then ban their goods. Why should their country run via our money? I am with all those who say Chinese products should be banned [in India],” he said.

"IPL doesn't need any other brands, it is a big brand on its own," said India cricketer @harbhajan_singh, throwing his weight behind calls to boycott Chinese products.



Watch the full interview here ➡ https://t.co/jmsr6MIGsn#indiachinastandoff | #InstagramLive pic.twitter.com/60i3pS440R — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) June 19, 2020

READ| Harbhajan Singh: Spinners need better pitches in domestic cricket

He added: “Many people point out that celebrities endorse many [Chinese] products; I can assure you, I won’t be among them.”

He highlighted that the Indian Premier League is a brand in itself and it doesn't require the support of Chinese corporations. “In the absence of Chinese sponsors, there could be many others. We have to decide whether the IPL is bigger or the brand. IPL doesn’t need any brand, IPL in itself is a big brand,” he said.