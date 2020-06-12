Cricket Cricket Cricket South Africa rift intensifies as supended CEO Moroe tries to return Suspended Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe attempted to return to work on Thursday, saying that a six-month suspension on full pay had expired. Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 16:53 IST The letter of suspension issued to CEO Thabang Moroe explicitly stated that he was suspended until the conclusion of the independent forensic investigation. - Twitter Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 16:53 IST The power struggle at the top of Cricket South Africa (CSA) escalated as Thabang Moroe said he was back in charge, but his board responded on Friday by saying the chief executive officer (CEO) was still suspended.CSA met on Thursday to deliberate on the events which unfolded at its head office when the suspended CEO purported to report for duty.The Board has now clarified that Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA. The letter of suspension issued to the CEO had stated that he was suspended until the conclusion of the independent forensic investigation. READ | Sammy reveals discussion with SRH teammate over racist nickname With the investigation not yet complete, Moroe remains suspended and CSA has confirmed that any assertion that his suspension was for a pre-determined period is without basis. The forensic investigators have apparently indicated that their report is imminent.Once the Board receives the report, it will study it and if disciplinary action against Moroe is required to be taken, it will move swiftly to institute such action so that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible.The South African Cricket Board is confident that the investigation is coming to a head and there will be more clarity and certainty provided before the end of June.On the other hand, Moroe now remains on full pay, with a salary reported to be in excess of $20,000 (17,670 euros) a month, which is at the upper end of executive pay in South Africa. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos