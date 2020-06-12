Cricket South Africa rift intensifies as supended CEO Moroe tries to return

The power struggle at the top of Cricket South Africa (CSA) escalated as Thabang Moroe said he was back in charge, but his board responded on Friday by saying the chief executive officer (CEO) was still suspended.

CSA met on Thursday to deliberate on the events which unfolded at its head office when the suspended CEO purported to report for duty.

The Board has now clarified that Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA.

The letter of suspension issued to the CEO had stated that he was suspended until the conclusion of the independent forensic investigation.

READ | Sammy reveals discussion with SRH teammate over racist nickname

With the investigation not yet complete, Moroe remains suspended and CSA has confirmed that any assertion that his suspension was for a pre-determined period is without basis. The forensic investigators have apparently indicated that their report is imminent.

Once the Board receives the report, it will study it and if disciplinary action against Moroe is required to be taken, it will move swiftly to institute such action so that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible.

The South African Cricket Board is confident that the investigation is coming to a head and there will be more clarity and certainty provided before the end of June.

On the other hand, Moroe now remains on full pay, with a salary reported to be in excess of $20,000 (17,670 euros) a month, which is at the upper end of executive pay in South Africa.