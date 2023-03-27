CSK opens practice session for fans; Live from Chepauk - Dhoni comes out to middle

Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings announced on Monday that its training session at its home ground Chepauk will be open to fans for the day.

Our reporter, Lalith Kalidas from the venue:

⦿ Ruturaj Gaikwad is looking at his sublime best. He has launched an array of strokes down the ground, the latest being a huge six over long-off. He has had a spellbinding white-ball season with Maharashtra and has a point to prove after being discarded from the India setup last year.

⦿ Thala is here!

And there he is. MS Dhoni joins Ben Stokes outside the dressing room as Ruturaj Gaikwad cracks a straight drive for four to get going.@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/6kPsUr8fE0 — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 27, 2023

⦿ Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway walk out for a hit in the middle. And they receive quite the reception!

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway walk out for a hit in the middle. And they receive quite the reception!@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/6uq7XCq2Hg — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 27, 2023

⦿ CSK’s potential openers for this season are all set and ready.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is padded up and ready on the sidelines as Devon Conway joins him. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/Sportstar

Practice match?

The nets are being removed and looks like CSK will have a practice match. | Photo Credit: Lalith Kalidas/Sportstar

⦿ Deepak Chahar is warming up, the 14 cr investment is ready to pay dividends after one staying out for over an year due to injury.

⦿ Moeen Ali is having a practice for the pull and hooks against the tennis ball

Moeen Ali is having a practice for the pull and hooks against the tennis ball ⦿ ong running sessions

ong running sessions ⦿ Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja have a hit in the nets before walking. A thunderous applause for Jadeja and he responds to the crowd with a ‘Pushpa’ gesture.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja have a hit in the nets before walking. A thunderous applause for Jadeja and he responds to the crowd with a ‘Pushpa’ gesture. ⦿ Meanwhile, the C, D and E stands are nearly filled to capacity as they wait to get a glimpse of Mahendra Singh Dhoni out on the field

BEN ‘WORLD CHAMPION‘ STOKES IS HERE!

Meanwhile, loud cheers for Ben Stokes as he walks back to the dressing room after a light session.@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/NplN3DoDAa — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 27, 2023

The team announced through social media that C, D and E stands on the ground will be open to fans.

Expected to be in action today will be team captain MS Dhoni and other star attractions would include newly-signed Ben Stokes.

CSK, which finished ninth last season, will take on defending champion Gujarat Titans in the season opener on March 31.

In the IPL 2023 auction, CSK secured the service of all-rounder Stokes. However, he will be unavailable for the latter stages of the league due to international commitments. Stokes will be leaving early to join his national side for the one-off Ireland Test at Lord’s on June 1 and prepare for the Ashes series which gets underway on June 16.

The Super Kings' Den feels alive tonight. Fans are filling in to watch the CSK practice session at Chepauk.@sportstarwebpic.twitter.com/MZ9pgawSJN — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) March 27, 2023

In this edition, the teams are being split into two groups with each side set to play 14 group-stage matches. The franchises will be taking on each team in their own group only once and the teams in the other group twice, once at home and then away.

CSK features in Group B alongside Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have been pooled together in the other group - A.