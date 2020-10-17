Cricket

DDCA elections: Two-way fight for treasurer’s post

It will be a two-way fight between former BCCI president C.K. Khanna’s wife Shashi and Gambhir’s uncle Pawan Gulati for the treasurer’s post at the DDCA elections from Nov 5 to 8.

DDCA elections are scheduled to be held from November 5 to 8.   -  SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

It will be a two-way fight between former BCCI president C.K. Khanna’s wife Shashi and Gautam Gambhir’s uncle Pawan Gulati for the treasurer’s post at the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) elections from November 5 to 8.

The final electoral roll was prepared on Saturday with late former finance minister Arun Jaitley’s son Rohan being the only nomination for the president’s post, making him a unanimous choice for the top position.

Elections will be held for the four directors’ post and in the fray are Ashok Sharma, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Harish Singla, Harsh Gupta, Karnail Singh, Manjit Singh, Pardeep Kumar Arora, Pradeep Aggarwal and Sudhir Kumar Aggarwal.

Rohan filed his nomination for the president’s post on October 7.

It will be his maiden entry into cricket administration and DDCA is much-maligned for its multiple factions like the Vinod Tihara group, the S.P. Bansal group, and C.K. Khanna group to name a few.

