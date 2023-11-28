IND VS AUS: Deepak Chahar replaces Mukesh Kumar in the squad for the 3rd T20I

Deepak Chahar has replaces Mukesh Kumar as a last-minute change in the Indian squad ahead of the 3rd T20I against Australia in Guwahati.

Mukesh Kumar, who played both the first two matches and took a wicket in the last game, has left the team for his wedding.

Avesh Khan replaces him as the 11th man in the playing 11 against Australia.

Update: Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati. Mukesh is getting married and has been granted leave for the duration of his wedding festivities.



Mukesh Kumar will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur.