IND VS AUS: Deepak Chahar replaces Mukesh Kumar in the squad for the 3rd T20I

Mukesh Kumar, who played both the first two matches and took a wicket in the last game, has left the team for his wedding.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 18:50 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Deepak Chahar against West Indies in 2019
FILE PHOTO: India’s Deepak Chahar against West Indies in 2019 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Deepak Chahar against West Indies in 2019 | Photo Credit: AP

Deepak Chahar has replaces Mukesh Kumar as a last-minute change in the Indian squad ahead of the 3rd T20I against Australia in Guwahati.

FOLLOW | LIVE: INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 3RD T20I - MATCH UPDATES AND SCORE

Mukesh Kumar, who played both the first two matches and took a wicket in the last game, has left the team for his wedding.

Avesh Khan replaces him as the 11th man in the playing 11 against Australia.

Mukesh Kumar will join the squad ahead of the 4th T20I in Raipur.

Related Topics

India-Australia /

India /

Australia /

Mukesh Kumar /

Deepak Chahar /

T20

