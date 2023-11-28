IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Australia predicted playing XI, line-ups, full squads

India will look to seal the five-match T20I series when it takes on Australia in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Australia, down 2-0 in the series, will have to contend with a host of missing players and win three matches on the trot to avoid a series defeat.

On Tuesday, Australia announced an updated squad for the remaining three matches of the series. World Cup winners Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have reportedly flown home ahead of Tuesday’s match in Guwahati, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will return to Australia on Wednesday.

Coming in as reinforcements are wicketkeeper Josh Phillippe and big-hitter Ben McDermott, who have already joined the squad and are available for the third T20I. Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.

India fielded the same eleven in the first two games and is likely to retain the same group as it looks to continue the winning momentum.

India Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia Predicted XI: Travis Head, Matt Short, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c), Josh Philippe, Aaron Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff.

IND VS AUS 3RD T20I DREAM11 TEAM WICKET-KEEPER Ishan Kishan (vc) BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Rinku Singh ALL-ROUNDERS Axar Patel, Matt Short BOWLERS Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis Team Composition: IND 8:3 AUS Credits Left: 12.0

THE SQUADS

INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

AUSTRALIA: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.