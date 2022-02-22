Deepak Chahar ruled out out of Sri Lanka T20Is with hamstring injury

India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

"He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA (National Cricket Academy)," said a BCCI official.

It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is expected to begin in the last week of March.

"The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side," the official added.

The T20I series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.