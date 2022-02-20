India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Bench strength in focus as India eyes clean sweep, rain forecast looms in Kolkata

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third T20I between India and West Indies from Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

MATCH PREVIEW

The West Indies, come Sunday, will hope to take back home at least one happy memory from what has been a rather forgettable tour of India.

To be sure, Rovman Powell and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran almost took the visitor across the finish line with a century partnership in the previous fixture, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel's smart ploy of mixing up deliveries and bowling wide yorkers at the death ensured India extended its winning streak to eight Twenty20 Internationals.

Eden Gardens' super soppers, however, may be put to the test during the third T20I, with weathermen predicting a 40 per cent possibility of showers and early thunderstorms. The dew has bothered bowlers in the second innings and thus, the toss on a cold and wet Kolkata evening will be crucial once again. FULL PREVIEW

- Santadeep Dey

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS WEST INDIES, 3RD T20I LIVE?