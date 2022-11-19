Cricket

Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani elected Gujarat Cricket Association president

Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani was unanimously elected as the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Saturday.

19 November, 2022
Nathwani, who had held the post of vice-president, will take over the position left vacant by union home minister Amit Shah.

GCA also announced that Hemantbhai Contractor will be the vice-president, Anilbhai Patel will be the secretary, Mayurbhai Patel will be the joint-secretary and Bharat Zaveri will be the treasurer with immediate effect.

Commenting on his appointment, Nathwani said: “I consider it a great honour to be appointed as president of GCA. I am thankful to our former presidents, Amit Shah and Jay Shah and members of the association for having given me the opportunity to serve the noble game of cricket in Gujarat.

“I am determined to accelerate their vision, and that of our former president and Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, of spreading the sport into remote areas of Gujarat and work towards developing infrastructure and creating opportunities for talented boys and girls at the grassroots level.”

An enthusiastic cricket lover, Nathwani played a key role in the development of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is spread across 63 acres and can accommodate more than 1.3 lakh fans.

An alumnus of the Regent’s Business School in London, where he studied International Business, Nathwani is an MBA with a specialisation in Corporate Law and Public Relations Management from the National Institute of Management.

