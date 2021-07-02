Dhawan-led Team India starts training in Sri Lanka

The Indian cricket team underwent its first training session on Friday ahead of the limited-overs series against host Sri Lanka from July 13.

India, which has picked a second-string squad for the series with the Test team currently in the UK, had arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday, following which the players quarantined in their room for three days.

The side is being led by senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan and coached by NCA head Rahul Dravid.

RELATED| India likely to play tour games ahead of England Tests

The T20 series is India’s last before the World Cup in October-November. The squad has as many as six uncapped players — Chetan Sakariya, K. Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakravarthy and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad.

India plays three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K. Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-capt.), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh.